‘Peach Fuzz’ is Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year

MANILA, Philippines – It’s time to start planning your outfits as the Pantone Color Institute announced on Thursday, December 7, that the Color of the Year for 2024 is Peach Fuzz or PANTONE 13-1023.

Pantone described Peach Fuzz as “a velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and heart.”

“Subtly sensual, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration,” Pantone wrote.

Peach Fuzz is also dubbed by Pantone as a gift to the senses, which allows it to create “a symbiotic relationship between our sense of taste, sight, touch, and scent.”

Based in New Jersey, the Pantone Color Institute is best known for its color forecasts and color matching system. It has been naming the Color of the Year since 2000 by analyzing trends in entertainment, fashion, branding, and social media. Its very first Color the Year was Cerulean.

2023’s Color of the Year was Viva Magenta, a shade of vivid crimson. – Rappler.com