IN PHOTOS: All the good dogs at the PCCI Philippine Circuit 2023

MANILA, Philippines – The best doggos and puppers gathered together at the Araneta Coliseum in Araneta City for the return of the Philippine Canine Club Inc.’s (PCCI) Philippine Circuit, said to be Asia’s biggest dog show.

Described by one fur parent as a “beauty pageant for dogs,” the Philippine Circuit featured all kinds of purebred dogs showing off their best walks, poses, and facial expressions for a panel of international judges.

From puffy Pomeranians to sleek Weimaraners, silly Boston Terriers to fierce German Shepherds, and even rare Afghan Hounds and Dogo Argentinos, dogs of all shapes and sizes were present, giving dog lovers and enthusiasts much to enjoy.

This year’s show – the first since the pandemic – saw the highest number of competitors enter, with 8,412 entries from the Philippines and other countries, including Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, and the United States.

The circuit also featured the presentation of the Philippine Forest Dog or Asong Gubat, a homegrown dog breed that enthusiasts are hoping will be the first breed from the Philippines to be recognized by the Fédération Cynologique Internationale.

At the end of each show, the goodest boys and girls were awarded with ribbons and titles – though at the end of the day, all of them were winners.

Here are some scenes from the Philippine Circuit 2023, which will run until January 15:

