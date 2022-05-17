PLDT asks NCCA to remove Cojuangco Building as Important Cultural Property

The building was designed by National Artist for Architecture Leandro V. Locsin in 1974

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT) Inc has filed a petition with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) to remove the Ramon Cojuangco Building as an Important Cultural Property (ICP).

The building was designed by National Artist for Architecture Leandro V. Locsin in 1974. Located on the corner of Dela Rosa street and Makati Avenue, the 15-story building houses the headquarters of PLDT.

The NCCA announced the petition on social media on Tuesday, May 17, posting a notice along with a link to the complete petition.

In the petition, PLDT said that the building “does not demonstrate exceptional cultural, artistic, and historical significance. Thus it cannot be regarded as an ICP.”

It also claimed that the buliding does not represent Locsin’s iconic works, and that it is “generic, non-descript, and purged of any references to local culture, tradition, climate, or identity of the place.”

The petition cited Republic Act No 10066, which defines ICP as “a cultural property having exceptional cultural, artistic, and historical significance to the Philippines as shall be determined by the National Museum and/ or National Historical Institute.”

According to the act, those considered as ICP include works by a National Artist, unless otherwise declared by the commission. Properties declared ICPs are protected against exportation, modification, or demolition.

In the petition, PLDT said that it plans to “redevelop and transform [the building] into a modern, ecologically sustainable, and open campus-type headquarters.”

These plans require them to get the approval of the NCCA to remove the building’s status as ICP.

Those who are affected by the petition can file their written support or opposition with the NCCA until June 7. – Rappler.com