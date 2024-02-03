Stan by Me goes LEGO-crazy at Meet & Brick 29 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

We visit Day 2 of the 29th edition of Meet & Brick, a free-entry, family-friendly LEGO bazaar and exhibit organized by the Brick Traders' Club

MANILA, Philippines – Hailed the “Toy of the Century” twice since its inception in 1932, LEGO has built a massive community of enthusiasts all over the world. It is a collectible that allows anyone’s imagination to run wild, regardless of age. With any set of LEGO bricks, the possibilities are endless.

In this episode of Stan By Me, Rappler’s talk show for all things fandom, we visit Day 2 of the 29th edition of Meet & Brick, a free-entry, family-friendly LEGO bazaar and exhibit organized by the Brick Traders’ Club.

We chat with LEGO enthusiasts and Brick Traders’ Club member Bart Arao to get a closer look at the workings of the Filipino LEGO community, and what activities they typically look forward to at events like Meet & Brick.

Be sure to catch this episode of Stan By Me on Sunday, February 4. Bookmark this page or head over to Rappler’s YouTube channel. – Rappler.com