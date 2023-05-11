[Stan by Me] Pokemon Philippines and PokeCon PH 2023

We speak with Pokemon Philippines on their upcoming convention, and how their group has – pun very much intended – evolved!

MANILA, Philippines – The Pokemon Philippines Facebook group has over 130,000 members and counting. And besides being an active online community, it also goes out of its way to do in-person gatherings, such as PokeCon PH 2023, which will be held on Saturday, May 13, at Upper Box Greenhills, San Juan City.

In this episode of Stan by Me, Rappler’s talk show on all things fandom, we speak with two of Pokemon Philippines’ core members, Ice Mangundayao and Chris Rodil, on their exciting face-to-face event, and how their group has – pun very much intended – evolved.

Watch this episode here on Thursday, May 11, at 5 pm or check out Rappler on Facebook! – Rappler.com