‘Star Wars’ model, Elvis suit among movie items headed for auction

LOS ANGELES, USA – From a Star Wars X-Wing spacecraft model to a Thor hammer, a treasure trove of entertainment memorabilia from much-loved movies is going up for auction in Hollywood next month.

More than 1,800 items are being offered at the June 21 to 24 auction, which film and TV memorabilia company Propstore estimates will raise more than $9 million.

“There’s a huge amount of scope there. There’s over 600 different film and television titles that are represented,” Propstore Chief Operations Officer Brandon Alinger told Reuters.

“Beyond the core props and costumes… (we have) collectible toys, comic books, comic artwork, film production materials, meaning things like concept artwork, storyboards, crew jackets, a huge amount of collectibles.”Leading the lots is the “Red Leader” X-Wing model from Star Wars: A New Hope, which has a price estimate of $500,000 – $1 million.

“We believe this is the only genuine, intact, original X-Wing from the very first Star Wars that’s ever been offered at public auction so it’s pretty special,” Alinger said.

Other items for sale include an animatronic Gizmo from Gremlins 2: The New Batch with a price tag of $80,000 – $120,000, Thor’s hammer from the original Thor movie, with an estimate of $100,000 – $150,000, and a six-foot model of a jet used in the original Top Gun, which could fetch $30,000 – $50,000.

There are also lots from Will Smith films, including shorts he wore to portray Muhammad Ali in biopic Ali, with an estimate of $1,500 to $2,500, and an insert hand prop worn by Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands, seen fetching $30,000 to $50,000.

“At the moment, we are hearing a lot of people talk about Will Smith, we are hearing a lot of people talk about Johnny Depp,” Alinger said, in reference to Smith’s slap of comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars and the defamation case Depp filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“I do think that will bring about special attention, in part just because it causes people to revisit their work and revisit their titles.”

Other auction items include Elvis Presley’s suit from It Happened at the World Fair ($20,000 to $30,000), Samuel L. Jackson’s wallet from Pulp Fiction ($30,000 to $50,000) and Uma Thurman’s sword from Kill Bill Vol.1 ($20,000 to $30,000). – Rappler.com