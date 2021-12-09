Pantone introduces Very Peri as its Color of the Year for 2022

VERY PERI. The "dynamic periwinkle" is named as Pantone's color of the year for 2022.

Very Peri, a 'dynamic periwinkle,' marks the first time for Pantone to create a new color for their 'Color of the Year'

MANILA, Philippines – The Pantone Color Institute introduced on Thursday, December 9, the new color Very Peri as its Color of the Year for 2022.

Very Peri or Pantone 17-393 is described as a “dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone.”

“A new Pantone color whose dynamic novel presence encourages personal inventiveness and creativity, Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri, the happiest and warmest of all the blue hues, introduces an empowering mix of newness,” said the company.

The introduction of Very Peri marks the first time in the company’s 22-year history that they manufactured a new color instead of choosing from their pre-existing archive.

“Creating a new color for the first time in the history of our Pantone Color of the Year educational color program reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place. As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect, the complexity of this new red violet infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lay before us,” Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute said.

They added that the new color is a symbol of the “transformative times” that we’re living in. “Displaying a carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit, inquisitive and intriguing, PANTONE 17-3983 Very Peri helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives,” they said.

The Pantone Color Institute has been releasing a “Color of the Year” since 1999. Each choice, according to the company, “requires thoughtful consideration and trend analysis.” This means they go through different color influences – from the entertainment industry to new technologies.

In 2020, Pantone chose Ultimate Gray and Illuminating as the colors for 2021. – Rappler.com