LOOK: Auro Chocolate collabs with Yardstick Coffee for new Flat White Chocolate Bars

You can now have your Flat White coffee, and eat it too!

MANILA, Philippines – You can have your coffee (and eat it, too), because there’s a new Flat White Chocolate Bar in town!

Local chocolatier Auro Chocolate and homegrown specialty coffee roaster Yardstick Coffee have teamed up to create a coffee-meets-cacao treat, featuring Auro Chocolate’s award-winning 40% White Chocolate infused with Yardstick’s popular Golden Ticket beans.

Just like the Legazpi Village cafe’s signature Flat White, the limited edition chocolate bar has Golden Ticket’s flagship flavor notes of milk chocolate, caramel, and almonds, just melded into Auro’s creamy, smooth, and mildly sweet white chocolate-milk chocolate base, made with Auro’s award-winning Davao cacao butter. The finely-ground coffee bits embedded into the bar are a welcome addition, providing crunchy texture per bite. You’ll get both the potent profiles of both cacao and coffee here.

This isn’t the first collaboration between Auro and Yardstick, but it is the first co-branded product that “proudly features the DNA of both brands,” Auro said, and that merges the “comfort and intensity” of the famed flat white. The process was “super collaborative, from nailing the flavor profile of the bar to working on the packaging,” Yardstick Coffee said, but “because of the similarity in values of both Yardstick and Auro, this entire project became both easy and enriching.”

The Flat White Chocolate Bar costs P290 per bar and has been available for purchase since January 4, 2024 on Auro’s website, Yardstick Coffee’s website, and in all physical locations of both brands. – Rappler.com