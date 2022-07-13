Brazil’s Fogo de Chão to open first branch in PH

The award-winning South Brazilian restaurant will be brought to Manila by The Bistro Group

MANILA, Philippines – Fancy a taste of Brazilian cuisine? Local restaurant arm The Bistro Group has got you covered – it’s set to bring award-winning Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chão to Manila in 2023!

This new expansion marks the internationally-renowned restaurant’s first branch in Asia. An exact location and opening date have yet to be announced.

PROTOTYPE INTERIORS. Photo courtesy of The Bistro Group

The Philippine menu will be offering Fogo’s distinct burst of flavors, in the form of the South Brazilian restaurant’s premium filet mignon, bone-in cowboy ribeye, beef ribs, seafood ala carte, dry-aged wagyu cuts, and lamb chops. The resident “churrascaria” also offers its house specialties of Picanha – a prime cut of the top sirloin – and Fraldinha – strongly marbled bottom sirloin.

These iconic Brazilian platters are commonly seasoned with cumin, cilantro, oregano, turmeric, coriander, parsley, annatto, and much more spices and herbs for that distinct Brazilian kick.

GRILLING. Photo courtesy of The Bistro Group

Founded in 1979, Fogo de Chão is best known for its use of churrasco, the cooking technique of “roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame.” Gaucho chefs carefully prepare, butcher, grill, and carve these tender meat cuts tableside. It even offers an experiential dining concept that allows guests to engage in cultural discoveries as they enjoy the food.

The Brazilian steakhouse will continue to offer differentiated menus for lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, and group meals, as well as a Market Table of fresh side dishes, seasonal veggies, and more.

MARKET TABLE. Photo courtesy of The Bistro Group

Fogo de Chão also has a wide selection of hand-crafted cocktails and South American wines. The best-selling cocktails include the Fogo Caipirinha, made with a base of Silver Cachaça, with hints of lime and cane sugar. The Strawberry Hibiscus Caipirinha has notes of strawberry, lime, and house-made hibiscus syrup. For wine, there’s also the Argentinian Alamos Malbec and Chilean Calina Chardonnay.

Fogo de Chão saw its steady rise to fame when politicians, celebrities, and notable individuals from all around Brazil would travel all the way to the countryside of Porto Alegre, its first location, just to indulge in its menu offerings. Today, it is headquartered in the US and currently has a total of 66 branches across Brazil, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the US, and even in the Middle East. Its São Paulo branch is part of the 2020 Michelin Guide of Brazil.

The Bistro Group, which is behind other popular franchises like Denny’s, Texas Roadhouse, Hard Rock Café, Buffalo Wild Wings, Modern Shanghai, Fish & Co, Italiannis, and TGIFridays, just also recently brought in iconic American donut shop Randy’s Donuts to Metro Manila in May. – Rappler.com