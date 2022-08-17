Oh no! Burger King won’t be adding onions to your orders for now

Customers can still add crispy onions, extra lettuce, and extra tomato to their flame-grilled burgers

MANILA, Philippines – BRB, crying about onions! Burger King Philippines announced on Wednesday, August 17, that they won’t be serving onions with their flame-grilled burgers for the meantime, due to shortage in regular supply.

“We don’t mean to make you cry. Our onions are a bit hard to come by these days due to a shortage in regular supply, affecting our Whopper and other flame-grilled burgers,” the burger joint shared through a post.

Despite the onion shortage, Burger King assured their customers that opting to add other food items to their flame-grilled burgers is possible.

“We may be out of onions, but not out of options for you to keep enjoying our flame-grilled burgers. Have it your way, and sub it with crispy onions, extra lettuce, or extra tomato!” Burger King wrote.

The burger joint is also known for their plant-based Whopper and meat-free chicken sandwich. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.