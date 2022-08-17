Food
fast-food restaurants

Oh no! Burger King won’t be adding onions to your orders for now

Rappler.com
Oh no! Burger King won’t be adding onions to your orders for now

Burger King's Facebook

Customers can still add crispy onions, extra lettuce, and extra tomato to their flame-grilled burgers

MANILA, Philippines – BRB, crying about onions! Burger King Philippines announced on Wednesday, August 17, that they won’t be serving onions with their flame-grilled burgers for the meantime, due to shortage in regular supply.

“We don’t mean to make you cry. Our onions are a bit hard to come by these days due to a shortage in regular supply, affecting our Whopper and other flame-grilled burgers,” the burger joint shared through a post.

Despite the onion shortage, Burger King assured their customers that opting to add other food items to their flame-grilled burgers is possible.

“We may be out of onions, but not out of options for you to keep enjoying our flame-grilled burgers. Have it your way, and sub it with crispy onions, extra lettuce, or extra tomato!” Burger King wrote.

The burger joint is also known for their plant-based Whopper and meat-free chicken sandwich.  – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

fast-food restaurants