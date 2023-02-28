‘Best Chef in the World’ Guy Savoy loses Michelin star

The famed French Restaurant Guy Savoy in Paris is demoted to two stars from its original 3-star rating

MANILA, Philippines – The prestigious Michelin Guide has demoted French institution Restaurant Guy Savoy in Hôtel de la Monnaie in Paris to two stars from three, as announced in the global food guide’s latest edition published on Monday, February 27.

Head of the guide, Gwendal Poullennec, told Agence France-Presse that such “controversial” decisions are carefully considered through multiple inspector visits throughout the year. “For such important decisions, we include not just French inspectors but also some from other countries,” Poullennec said.

The guide did not divulge the specific reasons for downgrading Guy Savoy’s renowned restaurant, as they are not usually revealed to the public, and disclosed only to the chefs involved.

Guy Savoy was crowned “Best Chef in the World” for the sixth consecutive year in November 2022 by the reputable La Liste, which compiles restaurant and pastry shop ratings from all over the world. He is also known for maintaining his Paris restaurant’s three-star status since 2002 – the maximum number of stars that can be awarded by the Michelin guide. The restaurant also has a sister version located in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

The restaurant is well-known for its French cuisine and its signature artichoke soup with truffle and brioche spread with truffle butter. Guy Savoy is also the owner of three other restaurants, and his cultural influence extends to his work as a voice actor in the French version of Pixar film Ratatouille.

The recent downgrade of Restaurant Guy Savoy was not an isolated occurrence; around 20 French restaurants were also demoted from two stars to one in the latest guide.

Since 2019, Michelin Guide had avoided downgrading anyone in recognition of the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to restaurants, such as staff shortages and steep prices. However, the Michelin Guide expressed that these downgrades are now necessary to “stay relevant.”

The Michelin Guide was originally created in 1900 by tire manufacturers Andre and Edouard Michelin to advise motorists on the best establishments to dine in. Today, the international guide rates over 30,000 establishments worldwide and has published editions across Europe, Asia, and North and South America. – with reports from Charlene Enriquez/Rappler.com

Charlene Enriquez is a Rappler intern.