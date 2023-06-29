Menu, prices: Tomas Morato’s Cinema ’76 Café  serves comfort food for cinephiles

TBA Studios' new Cinema 76 Café is conveniently located right next to the production houses and studios of Quezon City, serving comfort food grub, movie snacks, and drinks

MANILA, Philippines – Cinema ‘76, a local haven for both film enthusiasts and people working in the Filipino film industry, is set on bringing an elevated dining experience to the movies with the newly-opened Cinema ‘76 Café!

Whether you’re looking to munch on good grub inside the iconic micro-cinema, or debrief with your friends after watching a movie, the café has something for everyone.

THEATER-STYLE MARQUEE BY THE COUNTER. Photo by Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler

The cinema and café’s name takes inspiration from one of the golden years of Filipino cinema. Cinema ’76 was founded by the Cinema ‘76 Film Society, which was started by Fernando Ortigas and Eduardo Rocha, who both also spearheaded TBA Studios. TBA Studios President and COO Daphne O. Chiu said that they wanted “a space for local independent filmmakers and producers to show their films,” and so the micro-cinema in San Juan opened its doors in 2016.

“Two years into that space, we thought there was always this idea that after you watch a film, you want to debrief or talk with your friends about it – so why isn’t there a space for that?” she added. “There came Cinema ‘76 Café.”

In September 2021, the pioneer cinema branch in San Juan closed, with the Anonas branch following suit in October 2022 due to financial constraints from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2023, the cinema opened its new branch in Tomas Morato, Quezon City, with the new Cinema ‘76 Cafe right next door, and it could not be a more perfect spot!

HALLWAY FROM THE MAIN ENTRANCE. Photo by Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler

According to Chiu, people have been waiting for a cinema to rise in the area, being so close to the production houses and studios. TBA Studios PR Head Monina de Mesa also mentioned that artists and filmmakers frequent the cinema and café, where they hold meetings and host screenings.

Lights, camera, kain!

For those fond of snacking inside the movie theater, Cinema ‘76 serves the usual cinema fare, but with an added twist, like the Truffle Caramel Popcorn (P249), Truffle Potato Wedges (P308), and Kilig Fried Pickles (P229). They also let patrons enjoy films with the Special French Toast Sandwiches with Fries (P429).

Unlike other movie houses, alcoholic beverages are allowed in this cinema. The café even has its own draft beer!

SNACK BAR AND CINEMA MERCHANDISE. Photo by Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler

For those looking to just dine, Cinema ‘76 Café offers indoor and al fresco dining options with access to the full menu. The space itself is brightly lit and boasts cozy industrial and minimalist-inspired interiors, with posters of Filipino films to complete the “cinematic” vibe. It’s a cool space to hang out in with your barkada on the weekends.

Chiu said that she hoped that people would come not only for the movies, but also for the food. The menu consists of a range of dishes and beverages, from finger foods to rice bowls and cocktails, all ideated by Chefs Gene and Gino Gonzalez. Known for their work with Café Ysabel, Gino’s Kitchen, and The Alley by Vikings, the father-and-son culinary tandem bring a fusion of Filipino comfort food and classic cinema fare to Cinema ‘76’s table (and cozy theater seats).

MOZZARELLA STICKS. Photo by Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler

To start, we were served Mozzarella Sticks (P352), which came stacked on a plate with a marinara dip, pickled onions, and decorative pebbles. For six pieces, I thought that the price was a bit much, but I appreciated the freshness that the marinara sauce and onions brought to the heavy yet mild-flavored deep-fried mozzarella sticks. The pebbles were a fun and unique touch to the plating.

KANI AND KORN KOROKKE. Photo by Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler

As a second appetizer, we had the Kani and Korn Korokke (P235), which, as the name suggests, is a croquette stuffed with crabstick and corn kernels. The breading was light and crispy, letting the rich and creamy crab and corn filling shine. Densely packed with flavor and an array of textures, this was one of my favorite dishes.

BOX-OFFICE PASTA. Photo by Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler

The TBA Studios Box-Office Pasta (P380) is spaghetti in an oil-based sauce, with chorizo bilbao and shimeji mushrooms to give the pasta its savory flavor. The mild heat from a bit of chili brought balance to the dish, which serves two and is worth the price.

CHICKEN ADOBO FLAKES BOWL. Photo by Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler

We also had the Crunchy Chicken Adobo Flakes (P359), served in a bowl with rice, fried egg, atchara, and laing. This is pretty much the definition of Filipino comfort food – a rice meal that marries crispy adobo flakes with the soft and creamy laing and egg. To cut through the richness, the atchara offers zest.

STRAWBERRY WAFFLE-WICH. Photo by Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler

The Strawberry Sweet Waffle-wich (P176) tastes better than it looks (as I forgot to snap a picture before grabbing forkfuls). The breakfast/merienda dish was not shy of sweetness, with its maple syrup and powdered sugar topping and the tart strawberry preserve. The waffle is soft, but with a slight crispness around the edges. For its serving size, I was expecting it to cost more than it actually does.

FROZEN LYCHEE MARGARITA. Photo by Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler

For drinks, we had the Frozen Lychee Margarita (P360) and the Producer’s Iced Café (P330). The margarita was sweet, with a ball of lychee sitting atop a mountain of fruity, mildly boozy ice. For its quantity, the cocktail was reasonably priced.

The Producer’s Iced Café is an iced cappuccino with coconut milk, pecan pralines, whipped cream, and truffle caramel popcorn. We were told to let the espresso ice cubes sink and melt before drinking.

PRODUCER’S ICED CAFE. Photo by Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler

The drink was sweet, creamy, and caffeinated like many other iced coffee beverages, but the addition of the popcorn was what made this different, contributing a crunchy texture and slight saltiness to the drinking experience. However, even with the inclusion of all these different ingredients, I thought that it was a little too pricey for a coffee drink.

Though Cinema ‘76 Café’s menu leans towards the expensive side, most of its offerings are filling and deliver unexpected but welcome twists to familiar dishes. Through the years, Cinema ‘76 has gotten to know their audience and community well, and I think it would be interesting to see how they develop the café or “nurture this baby,” in the words of Chiu.

Cinema ‘76 Café is located on the second floor of Terraces Building, at the corner of Tomas Morato Avenue and Scout Borromeo St., Quezon City. They are open from 9 am to 12 mn Sunday to Thursday, and 9 am to 2:30 am Friday to Saturday.

You can check out Cinema ‘76 Café’s Facebook page for the full menu, and the movie schedules on Cinema ‘76 Film Society’s Facebook page. – Rappler.com

Sophia Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.