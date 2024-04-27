Love longganisa? Here are the various kinds from different regions – and what they’re made of

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Love you long-ga time! Do you prefer your longganisa sweet or garlicky and sour?

MANILA, Philippines – We’ve already differentiated the various kinds of pancit dishes in the Philippines – so why not we do longganisa next?

Because of our country’s rich cultural heritage and diverse culinary traditions, different regions come up with their own versions of Filipino delicacies, like the longganisa. It is the base of the traditional longsilog breakfast – longganisa is served with sinangag (garlic fried rice) and fried eggs, with ensalada on the side at times.

With access to their own unique native ingredients and cooking methods (plus differences in geography, culture, and climate), every region’s longganisa comes out quite differently, using their own local spices, flavorings, and techniques. Some longganisa can be sweet, and some savory, depending on the region’s preferences. Different regions also have their own preservation methods, such as curing, smoking, or drying, which results in differences in flavor and texture.

So, which longganisa is your favorite? Let’s dig in (and don’t forget the suka)!

Vigan longganisa (Ilocos Sur)

Hailing from Vigan, the capital of Ilocos Sur province, this bite-sized and chunky longganisa is famous for its salty, garlicky, and sour flavor. It’s made from coarsely ground pork, achuete (to give it that yellowish hue), garlic, black pepper, vinegar, salt, and other spices, stuffed into hog casings.

LUCBAN LONGGANISA. Shutterstock

It is typically air-dried, so it can be stored for months without refrigeration, making it suitable for long journeys on land in the past.

Lucban longganisa (Quezon Province)

Quezon Province’s Lucban longganisa is also a type of recado longganisa (the garlicky kind), known for its reddish hue from annatto (achuete) seeds. A staple in Lucban, Quezon, this sausage is made with coarse and lean pork, sugar, garlic, onions, peppercorns, coarse salt, oregano, and vinegar, which gives the savory sausage a slightly sour kick as well.

LUCBAN LONGGANISA SILOG. Ralff Nestor Nacor via Wikimedia Commons

Lucban longganisa is often paired with another Quezon specialty, pancit habhab (noodles in banana leaves), for the most satisfying local meal.

Alaminos longganisa (Pangasinan)

Originating from Alaminos, Pangasinan, this longganisa is known for its slightly sour and garlicky flavor, made in bite-sized pieces. It’s made from ground pork, garlic, local spices like black pepper and bay leaves, and vinegar.

Alaminos longganisa is a popular pasalubong choice for those visiting Pangasinan. They are often sold pre-cooked and vacuum-sealed for easy transport.

Tuguegarao longganisa (Cagayan)

Tuguegarao longganisa – also known as Ybanag longganisa – originates from Tuguegarao City, in Cagayan provice. A type of de recado longganisa, the savory-tangy sausage is made from coarsely ground pork, black pepper, garlic, onion, coarse salt, and cane vinegar, as is typically smoked. It is colored by achuete, too.

PINAKBET WITH LONGGANISA. Shutterstock

Tuguegarao longganisa can also be served in pinakbet, the beloved vegetable stew from the Ilocos Region.

Pampanga longganisa (Pampanga)

The popular longganisa from the culinary capital of the Philippines is known for its mostly sweet flavor is often called “hamonado,” because of its similarity to sweet ham. “Hamonado” also means “ham-flavored” in Spanish.

Pampanga longganisa is made with ground pork, sugar, garlic, onions, paprika, achuete, and sometimes with pineapple juice for sweetness. This type of longganisa is usually eaten skinless, but some variants come in natural casings.

Longganisang Macau (Cavite)

This Cavite longganisa gets its name from its Chinese influences, said to be a Filipino version of the Cantonese Lap Cheong sauasage.

It is a dried, sweet pork sausage made with pork meat, sugar, anisado wine, and spices, known for its distinctly dark red color and savory taste. They are usually found in a variety of recipes, particularly in fried rice or stir-fry recipes.

Cabanatuan Longganisa (Nueva Ecija)

Originating from Cabanatuan in Nueva Ecija, this longganisa is usually served de recado style – garlicky, salty, and slightly sour. It is made from ground pork, garlic, vinegar, and spices, sometimes in casings or skinless. Cabanatuan locals call their longganisa, batotay, but it also goes with other nicknames.

It is celebrated yearly during Cabanatuan’s Longganisa Festival!

Longganisa de Cebu

Also known as Chorizo de Cebu, Longganisa de Cebu is a Filipino pork sausage originating from Cebu. It is a type of hamonado longganisa, so it is disticintively sweet and sugary, and is enjoyed slighly caramelized upon cooking.

CHORIZO DE CEBU. Shutterstock

The small and spherical sausages are distinctively red in color due to the use of achuete seeds.

Bacolod longganisa

Also called Chorizo Pudpud or Chorizo Negrense, this Filipino smoked pork sausage from Bacolod in Negros Island can be enjoyed either hamonado or recado style, and in a casing or without (hence, pudpud).

It is usually made from ground pork, vinegar, garlic, calamansi, soy sauce, black pepper, salt, and spices, as well as sugar for the sweet version.

Did we miss out on other regional favorites? Let us know! – Rappler.com