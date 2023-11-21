LOOK: El Union to open new concept Del Union in Fully Booked BGC

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – La Union’s beloved coffee shop El Union, known for its horchata, coffee, and grilled cheese, is breaking new ground beyond the sun and surf, and is heading to the ground floor of Fully Booked, Bonifacio Global City for its first Metro Manila branch!

The team behind El Union is expanding its horizons by introducing its new concept Del Union, a coffee and sandwich shop that aims to reimagine the local coffee experience for urban dwellers by bringing a taste of provincial life to the urban jungle.

Inspired by the success of El Union, Del Union will not only serve horchata and coffee but will also feature hearty sandwiches crafted by Chef EJ Lagman of MAKAN at Eliseos, a well-loved restaurant in La Union.

Based on Del Union’s Instagram page, the menu is set to include innovative creations like a charred tenderloin beef sandwich with smoked aioli, beet, leek, and ginger on focaccia, along with chicken, tinapa, and all-vegetable options highlighting produce from the north.

The coffee shop first gained fame for their specialty coffee from local farmers and their commitment to community growth. Horchata, initially shared as a labor day gift during the pandemic, has become the cafe’s signature drink staple.

Amy Cosio, co-founder of El Union, is proud of the “Para Sa Tao” culture at El Union, which balances giving and receiving. It celebrates the interconnectedness of all individuals in the value chain – from customers and owners, to suppliers, delivery personnel, cooks, bartenders, and part-time staff, recognizing that everyone has something valuable to contribute. – with additional reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

