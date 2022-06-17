Surprise Dad with food gifts, pampering treats this Father’s Day

Treat your Dad to all of his favorite things – from cakes to donuts and even relaxing spa treatments!

MANILA, Philippines – Dads are superheroes – that’s a given. But how do you regularly say “Thank you” to the man who does it all?

As Father’s Day approaches, it’s time to show your gratitude in new ways, especially if you’ve run out of words. What’s a better way to do so than to treat the number one man in your life to all his favorite things?

Show Dad how much you appreciate him for all that he’s done for your family with these local food, sweets, cakes, gifts, and even self-care treatment ideas from local businesses!

You can never go wrong with cakes

If there’s one thing a celebration isn’t complete without, it’s a beautiful and delicious cake!

If Dad is a certified chocoholic and into rich, dark, and indulgent desserts, Chef Kerri’s Baking Room has a Belgian Chocolate Truffle Cake perfect for Dad’s sophisticated taste buds. This moist, thick, and dense 9×6″ Belgian chocolate cake is covered with bittersweet chocolate ganache and topped with three kinds of chocolate truffles and chocolate shavings – each one decadent and oh so chocolatey. Looks gorgeous, too!

What about coffee-flavored desserts and light chiffon cakes? Honeybon’s Macchiato Cake’s freshly-brewed coffee aroma may be enough to wake Dad up! The P780 cake is light, with a balance of coffee-flavored chiffon cake and coffee-flavored buttercream icing.

Still undecided? Maybe something in between chocolate and coffee is the way to go – say, a mocha chiffon cake? Butternut MNL specially baked Dad’s Favorite Mocha Chiffon Cake (P1,480) for the occasion, made with soft, fluffy mocha chiffon layers and coffee-yema filling in between, all topped with rich french buttercream frosting. It’s good with coffee or on its own. It is exclusively available on Butternut PH’s website starting June 10.

Other sweet treats

Maybe Dad likes his cake in ice cream form, too? Local ice cream shop Merry Moo has collaborated with Hizon’s Cakes and Pastries for the new Hizon’s Mocha Cake flavor in a pint!

It’s a smooth blend of Merry Moo’s signature creamy base and Hizon’s popular mocha chiffon cake, topped with icing and homemade caramel sauce.

Donuts are never out of fashion, too, and if Dad likes adventurous flavors and sweet-savory combos, Poison Doughnuts has a new line of cheese-inspired donuts, available starting June 10.

There’s the Camembert Walnut (P120), a thick donut filled with salty-sweet camembert custard filling and topped with a tart raspberry jam glaze and caramelized walnuts for sweetness and crunch. There’s also the Truffle Honey Manchego (P120) for fans of truffle, topped with truffle honey glaze, savory Manchego cheese shavings, and a bacon apple compote. Last is the Sharp Cheddar Chocolate (P120), a milk chocolate-glazed ring donut topped with the crunchy, sweet works – dark chocolate, almonds, cranberries, and grated sharp cheddar.

Pair any donut with Poison’s new Sparkling Red Sangria (P195), too, because you can never go wrong with red wine, brandy, orange juice, soda, and fresh fruits. You can even have it non-alcoholic!

Photo courtesy of Poison Doughnuts

Love in the form of self-care

Dads deserve some R&R and pampering, too! Treat Dad to a relaxing weekend to himself at Makati City’s I’M Hotel, where he can enjoy a hotel staycation and swim, workout, or relax with a pizza and a beer. If you’re feeling a little extra, you can surprise him with a 90-minute healing stone therapy spa treatment at the I’M Spa, a three-course dinner at Antidote Gastropub, free-flowing wellness teas, and all-access to I’M Onsen Spa’s Wellness Suites (onsen, steam, and sauna).

New World Makati Hotel also has special packages fit for Dad or the whole family. The Father’s Day Treat package includes a Father’s Day Feast at Cafe 1228 – there’s prime rib steak, lechon, ham, fresh and grilled seafood, as well as beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. The Father’s Day Getaway Package also includes an overnight stay in a Deluxe or Residence Club Deluxe room, which comes with breakfast for two adults and two kids ages 11 or below; plus a complimentary workout session at the gym.

Speaking of self-care, how does a luxurious four-layer facial at Facial Care Centre sound? Dad will definitely feel like royalty with FCC’s CC-exclusive, New York-famous Repechage 4-Layer Facial (P4,900). It features Laminaria Digitata seaweed filtrate, which is rich in 12 vitamins and 18 amino acids with a nourishing, anti-aging, 90-minute facial treatment that refreshes and rebalances your skin with four nourishing layers: C-serum (vitamin C and carrageenan), hydrating cream (seaweeds, lactic acid, AHA complex), seaweed mask, and mineral mask.

Photo courtesy of Facial Care Centre

The whole process from start to finish is gentle, relaxing, and even sleep-inducing, and Dad will wake up afterwards with fresher, healthier, and younger looking skin that’ll last even a day after!

Each layer is meticulously applied on the face, and nothing feels painful or stingy – at most, it’s actually very cooling and calming! This is the perfect treat to surprise Dad with, especially if he’s been stressed at work. The facial will intensely cleanse, rehydrate, and plump up his skin. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.