Pinoy pride! Filipino cuisine among 100 Best Cuisines in the World according to Taste Atlas

MANILA, Philippines – Among the 100 Best Cuisines in the World for 2023 is Filipino cuisine, coming in hot at 33rd place with a rating of 4.35 out of 5 stars!

International food database Taste Atlas released its annual list of the best-rated cuisines and best-rated dishes in the world on Tuesday, December 12. In the top five for this year are Italy in first place, followed by Japan, Greece, Portugal, and China.

For best-rated dishes, the multi-awarded Filipino soup dish sinigang came in 97th place.

According to Taste Atlas, the most popular Filipino dishes are lechon, pancit, lumpia, adobo, sisig, sinigang, torta, kaldereta, kare-kare, silog, and sorbetes in that order. The best-rated foods include bangus, kesong puti, banana ketchup, and pinipig.

The best restaurants listed to try Filipino cuisine are Original Pares Mami House (Quezon City), Ulli’s Streets of Asia (Cebu City), Sebastian’s Ice Cream, Balay Dako (Tagaytay City), Good Taste (Baguio City), Taste Atlas’ “Legendary Restaurant” The Aristocrat in Manila, and Sans Rival Bistro (Dumaguete).

Taste Atlas is an online gastronomic database that promotes the local culinary culture of countries all over the world. The website contains over 10,000 specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local ingredients for anyone to check out before an international trip. – Rappler.com