‘We’ll bounce back’: Fire breaks out in Poblacion building where Onlypans Taqueria is located

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘Sadly, a fire broke out on the roof, affecting every single tenant within the building, including our cherished restaurant on the ground floor,’ the taqueria writes

MANILA, Philippines – A fire broke out Thursday night, May 2, in the Vine Building in Makati City, where Onlypans Taqueria is located. The Mexican restaurant confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Friday, May 3.

Onlypans said that the fire, which started on the roof of the building, affected all of the tenants in Vine Building, including their storefront.

“Sadly, a fire broke out on the roof, affecting every single tenant within the building, including our cherished restaurant on the ground floor. Our thoughts are with all our neighbors who are also grappling with the aftermath of this devastating event,” Onlypans wrote in its post that included photos and videos of the fire and the damage it caused.

The taqueria then urged people to refrain from spreading “false rumors and assumptions,” as the Bureau of Fire Protection is already working on determining the cause of the fire.

Onlypans also said that while operations in the building will be put on hold until further notice, they’re sure that they’ll be able to get back on their feet again.

“In the meantime, all operations within the building have come to a halt until further notice. But here’s the thing – we’re not giving up. We’re resilient, and together, we can weather this storm. The flames may have scorched our building, but they haven’t touched our spirit. We’re going to bounce back from this stronger than ever before,” the taqueria said.

Onlypans also expressed gratitude for the “thoughts, prayers, and support” everyone has been extending to them since the fire broke out.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing by us. We’ll bounce back,” Onlypans added.

Onlypans later clarified in an Instagram story that the fire was an “accident fire that blasted on the roof.”

The taqueria also said that while Onlypans itself did not burn down, their glass doors had to be shattered as protocol to contain the fire.

Onlypans is a taqueria that opened its first branch in Vine Building along Don Pedro Street in Poblacion, Makati City. It has since expanded to other locations like Katipunan and La Union. It is set to open its fourth branch at Molito in Alabang, Muntinlupa City. – Rappler.com