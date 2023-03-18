Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh to hold first Banh Mi Festival

Add this to your Ho Chi Minh itinerary ASAP! The Banh Mi Festival with over 120 booths is happening from March 30 to April 2.

MANILA, Philippines – A festival celebrating banh mi? Sign mi up!

Add this to your Vietnam travel itinerary – the world-renowned Vietnamese sandwich staple is the star of the first upcoming Banh Mi Festival, which will be held from March 30 to April 2 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The event was announced at a press conference by co-organizers Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism. International food database Taste Atlas also shared the news on March 16, highlighting the popular Vietnamese baguette sandwich, which was recently named the fourth best sandwich in the world.

“Although many, especially in the western world, associate the word ‘banh mi’ with a famous type of sandwich, in Vietnamese, ‘banh mi’ simply means bread,” Taste Atlas wrote.

The Banh Mi Festival (or The Bread Festival) will host 120 booths from restaurants, suppliers, bakeries, and other businesses from around Vietnam and abroad that will be serving their own iterations of the traditional sandwich and other types of Vietnamese bread. A seminar will also be held discussing how the culinary staple came to be.

As reported by Tuoi Tre News, Nguyen Thi Khanh, president of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, said that “besides traditional types of banh mi, other types of bread sticks, French breads, and banh mi of different styles will be introduced at the festival, representing the richness of this dish.”

The large gathering will be held at the Ho Chi Minh City Cultural House for Youth, 04 Pham Ngoc Thach Street, District 1. Organizers reportedly anticipate that more than 50,000 people will attend.

Banh mi is a baguette typically stuffed with a variety of ingredients such as cold cuts, meats, fish, pickled vegetables, cilantro, chili, liver pate, French butter, mayonnaise, cucumbers, oyster sauce, garlic, and more. Different regions of Vietnam have their own takes on the crusty yet chewy sandwich.

Banh mi ranked as the seventh best street food in the world according to TasteAtlas and was also listed as one of the 50 best street foods in Asia by CNN. – Rappler.com