New pie alert! Jollibee introduces Chicken ala King Pie

Rappler.com
Courtesy of Jollibee

Jollibee's signature flaky pie is filled with a new creamy, chicken-based filling!

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re a fan of chicken pot pie, Jollibee has a new variant of its signature flaky, golden-brown pie that you might just enjoy – the new Chicken ala King Pie!

Jollibee’s new savory pie features its iconic crispy pie crust encasing a creamy, cheesy, chicken-based filling that’s made with a savory a la King sauce. Not only is the pie large-sized now, but the filling is generously stuffed; each bite oozes with the Chicken ala King filling, which comes with shredded chicken and tiny bits of carrots and mushrooms. It’s a nakakabusog on-the-go treat!

It costs P59 for a solo order, P99 for the value meal with a drink, P140 for the super value meal with fries and a drink, and P175 for the trio.

The Chicken a la King Pie is available in all Jollibee stores nationwide starting Tuesday, August 2 for take-out, dine-in, drive-thru, and delivery via Jollibee’s website, app, hotline, GrabFood, or foodpanda.

This new pie news follows Jollibee’s well-received move in July to bring back the Ube Cheese Pie. In May, the fast food chain launched the new Large Peach Mango Pie, a chunkier and bigger portion of the famous sweet fruit pie. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com

