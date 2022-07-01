Food
fast-food restaurants

It’s back! Jollibee’s ube cheese pie returns to menu

Rappler.com
It’s back! Jollibee’s ube cheese pie returns to menu

RETURN. Jollibee's ube cheese pie is back on the menu.

Courtesy of Jollibee

Pie-nally, ube cheese fans – it's the comeback you've been waiting for!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the comeback you’ve been waiting for – the return of Jollibee’s ube cheese pie!

It’s been a year in the making, and pie-nally, the golden-brown, sweet-savory pie of the homegrown fast food chain is back on the menu starting Friday, July 1 in all Jollibee branches nationwide. First introduced in July 2021, Jollibee’s signature flaky, crispy pie crust includes an equal amount of sweet ube jam and a creamy, savory cheese filling inside.

The ube cheese pie costs P35 for a solo order, P100 for three pies to-go, and P199 for six pies to-go. It’s available for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and drive-through.

Jollibee has introduced other new pie flavors in the past, such as the strawberry cheese pie, ube macapuno pie, and buko pie, which is now a main-stay on the menu, just like the tuna pie.

Jollibee also recently made available the large peach mango pie, a bigger portion of its signature sweet fruit pie. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com

fast-food restaurants

cakes and pastries in PH