It’s back! Jollibee’s ube cheese pie returns to menu

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the comeback you’ve been waiting for – the return of Jollibee’s ube cheese pie!

It’s been a year in the making, and pie-nally, the golden-brown, sweet-savory pie of the homegrown fast food chain is back on the menu starting Friday, July 1 in all Jollibee branches nationwide. First introduced in July 2021, Jollibee’s signature flaky, crispy pie crust includes an equal amount of sweet ube jam and a creamy, savory cheese filling inside.

The ube cheese pie costs P35 for a solo order, P100 for three pies to-go, and P199 for six pies to-go. It’s available for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and drive-through.

Jollibee has introduced other new pie flavors in the past, such as the strawberry cheese pie, ube macapuno pie, and buko pie, which is now a main-stay on the menu, just like the tuna pie.

Jollibee also recently made available the large peach mango pie, a bigger portion of its signature sweet fruit pie. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com