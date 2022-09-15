Sheesh! Kebab-all-you-can at Uncle Moe’s Shawarma for just P450

How many beef and chicken kebabs can you eat with buttered rice and pita in one sitting?

MANILA, Philippines – Forget your abs for kebabs! How many beef and chicken kebabs can you eat in one sitting? There’s only one way to find out – at Uncle Moe’s Shawarma Hub every day of the week, for just P450 per head!

The homegrown resto’s Unli Kebab promo is back for good, and is available for dine-in customers from Monday to Sunday. Customers can avail of as many Uncle Moe’s beef and chicken kebabs they can stomach, which also includes pita and buttered rice. A maximum time of two hours per customer will be implemented.

As usual, the rules include no sharing, no leftovers, and no takeout of leftovers.

Customers can participate in the Unli Kebab promo at Uncle Moe’s branches in City Golf, Vista Place, McKinley, Malingap, Don Antonio QC, Recess Food Alley-San Juan, BF Homes, and BF Resort.

Uncle Moe’s Shawarma Hub started off in 2006 as a kiosk in Ortigas Home Depot, selling affordable Middle Eastern food like popular best-sellers kofta balls, kebabs, and shawarma rice, paired with its signature garlic and spicy sauces. Uncle Moe’s is now a fast casual restaurant chain in Metro Manila with over 15 branches. – Rappler.com