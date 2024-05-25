Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, Ganso-Gyukatsu to open in Metro Manila in 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ready for Japan's famous melt-in-your-mouth beef cutlet? Two gyukatsu chains are grilling soon at SM Mall of Asia!

MANILA, Philippines – Your gyukatsu fix won’t be so out of reach anymore – the famous Japanese-style beef cutlet dish is heading to Metro Manila this year at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City!

SM Mall of Asia announced in May the arrival of two gyukatsu brands – one is Kyoto’s famous Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu chain, which is opening inside the mall. This will be the “first ever authentic Kyoto gyukatsu chain in the Philippines,” SM said, with its opening date in July.

A new Ganso-Gyukatsu concept is also opening at Level 1 of MOA Square, in front of SMX. It will be opening back-to-back with Japanese-style hotpot chain Ganso-Shabuway right beside it (the tarpaulin says May as its opening date, but the schedule may have changed).

“Let’s all say ITADAKAMISU! Taste authentic Japanese beef that melts in your mouth with Ganso-Gyukatsu and and savor the rich, delicate flavors of Ganso-Shabuway’s shabu-shabu,” SM wrote.

Design firm Radius Architecture posted a sneak peek of Ganso-Gyukatsu’s interiors last year, describing the upcoming space as having a “sophisticated, sleek, and natural architectural demeanor.”

“The walls feature Sugi Ban treatment, providing a rustic yet refined ambiance. Traditional Shoji Panels contribute to the time-honored atmosphere, while stainless steel elements and a cell ceiling introduce a modern flair.”

Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu originated from Kyoto’s Ponto-chō district in 2014, and has since expanded to other countries like Thailand, Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Korea. The shop is known for its gyukatsu, the melt-in-your-mouth beef cutlet coated and quickly deep-fried in panko breadcrumbs until golden brown and crispy on the outside, and tender and juicy inside.

Gyukatsu is typically made with high-quality, lightly seasoned wagyu beef. It’s served as raw to medium-rare strips, but some restaurants provide a portable grill for guests to grill their meat more if preferred.

Gyukatsu is served with side dishes like miso soup, rice, wasabi, sliced cabbage, pickled vegetables, dipping sauces, and more.

Ganso-Gyukatsu is a sister brand of Ganso-Shabuway, a shabu-shabu chain originating from California. This would be its third Philippine branch, after Greenbelt 5 and Shangri-La Plaza. – Rappler.com