Siargao represent! New ‘Lokal Flavor’ cookbook highlights recipes by 58 chefs from the island

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

All proceeds from the book's sales will help support grassroots NGO Lokal Lab's community initiatives on the island

MANILA, Philippines – In celebration of Siargao’s vibrant food scene and native produce, grassroots NGO Lokal Lab has published its first cookbook called Lokal Flavor: Slices of the Siargao Food Scene and Experience, featuring homegrown recipes by 58 chefs from across the island.

Lokal Lab, a champion of self-sustainable agriculture, artisanal crafts, and local livelihood opportunities, put out the cookbook to not only empower Siargao’s communities but to help boost its tourism and gastronomic scenes, too.

Lokal Flavor is a collaborative project with Siargao chefs, restaurants, farmers, and local eateries to highlight Siargao’s local flavors, culinary diversity, and locally-sourced ingredients native to the island.

SIAR-GOODS: Illustrations of Siargao’s native produce and their respective descriptions. Lokal Lab

The recipes range from traditional favorites of the tourist destination to contemporary creations – appetizers, full-course meals, drinks, and desserts included. For example, Siago Beach Resort shares their native take on Russian pancakes for a unique appetizer, and a fine dining-worthy Bangsi Mousse in Camote Blinis made with the native buyad na bangsi (salted sun-dried flying fish).

SIAGO BEACH RESORT. Chef Hanna focuses on healthy and clean ingredients to make a Bangsi Mousse in Camote Blinis. Lokal Lab

For a main course that brings out Siargao’s love for seafood and spice, there’s a Volcano Roll recipe by Drunken Sushi Siargao. For something sweet, there’s a recipe for a buttery rum cake from Big Bad Cookies that spotlights Tanduay Rum, an island favorite.

DRUNKEN SUSHI SIARGAO. This Volcano Roll recipe claims to be an explosino of flavors. Lokal Lab

Drinks are showcased by Tiki-Filipino neighborhood bar Manu, with their coconut aged cocktail named after Filipino Sinbad Florentino Das.

Lokal Flavor: Slices of the Siargao Food Scene and Experience (P1,850) is available for pre-order online or directly from Lokal Hub in General Luna, Siargao.

All proceeds from the book’s sales will be used for the initiatives of Lokal Lab, which include the Tropical Academy eco-campus that promotes nature-based learning, the Tabo Slow Market that allows buyers to support local weavers and farmers, and the Lokal Hub itself, which is home to holistic and sustainable social enterprises for the community, residents, and visitors. — Rappler.com