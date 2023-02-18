Lumpiang Shanghai among Taste Atlas’ best street foods

LUMPIANG SHANGHAI. The fried spring roll is included in Taste Atlas' best street food ranking.

The fried spring rolls rank in the same list topped by China's guotie

MANILA, Philippines – Lumpiang Shanghai has earned a spot on Taste Atlas’ list of best street foods in the world.

It’s the only Filipino dish on the list, which is topped by China’s guotie, which are pan-fried dumplings stuffed with pork, cabbage, scallions, ginger, and soy sauce.

Lumpiang Shanghai – fried spring rolls stuffed with pork, minced onions, and carrots – ranked in 45th place. It’s 43 spots down from the dish’s previous ranking in September 2022, when it came in second place.

The list also includes Mexico’s tacos, Japan’s karaage, Vietnam’s banh mi, and shawarma from the Middle East.

Taste Atlas is a food database that maps dishes, drinks, ingredients, and restaurants from all over the world. – Rappler.com