That’s how we roll! Lumpiang Shanghai is 2nd Best Street Food in the World according to TasteAtlas

The fried and joy of Filipino households has been internationally recognized yet again by TasteAtlas!

MANILA, Philippines – Did we ever think less of lumpiang shanghai? The quintessential fried spring roll of Pinoy celebrations has received international recognition once again – it is ranked as the 2nd Best Street Food in the World!

International food database TasteAtlas announced the 50 Best Street Foods list on Wednesday, September 28. According to global audience ratings, lumpiang shanghai came in strong at 4.9 stars out of 5, besting Japan’s karaage, Vietnam’s banh mi, and Indian’s paratha, in 3rd, 4th, and 5th place, respectively. In first place is Roti Canai, the traditional Malaysian pan-fried flatbread.

TasteAtlas wrote that lumpiang shanghai is the most popular variety of lumpia, “the crispy deep-fried Filipino snack that evolved from Chinese spring rolls.” What sets this kind of lumpia apart from its other variations is that the crispy Shanghai version is filled with a savory filling of ground pork or beef, mixed in with carrots, onions, seasonings, and sometimes shrimp. The celebratory staple is usually dipped in a sweet-and-sour chili dipping sauce.

According to TasteAtlas, the best lumpiang shanghai can be found in The Aristocrat in Manila, Baguio’s Good Taste, Marikina’s Luyong Restaurant, Cafe Ilang-Ilang in Manila Hotel, 121 Bar and Grill in Makati, and in Toho Restuarant in Parañaque.

In March, lumpiang shanghai and tortang talong were voted as two of the Best Ranked Southeast Asia Foods. Recently, on September 20, TasteAtlas named pancit, pancit canton, pancit bihon, pancit palabok, and pancit lomi as part of the Top 50 Noodle Dishes of the world list.

TasteAtlas has included kare-kare as one of the Top 100 Best Stews in the World. In July, Taste Atlas lauded bibingka as the 13th Best Cake in the World. Sinigang was also named the 7th Best Soup in the World. Other Pinoy delicacies like lechon and lugaw have also been recognized by the website. .

TasteAtlas is an online gastronomic database that promotes the local culinary culture of countries all over the world. The website contains over 10,000 specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local ingredients for anyone to check out before an international trip. – Rappler.com