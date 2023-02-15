Makati suspends Wantusawa operations after food poisoning reports

OYSTERS. Wantusawa denies accusations of food poisoning from their oysters.

The oyster bar says they are doing maintenance work as they await results from water and oyster testing

MANILA, Philippines – Oyster bar Wantusawa has temporarily closed its shop in Poblacion, Makati following reports of food poisoning from diners.

“We have been mandated by Makati City Hall to await water and oyster testing before we can resume operations,” they told Rappler in a Facebook message.

Meanwhile, they are carrying out maintenance work and repairs “to help improve the quality of service we provide.”

In January, Wantusawa’s Facebook page was flooded with complaints from diners who alleged that they got food poisoning after eating at the restaurant.

Responding to the complaints, Wantusawa released a statement saying that laboratory tests conducted on their oysters turned up negative for bacteria, “thus clearing the possibility of any food poisoning.”

They also claimed to be victims of “social media bullying,” and hinted at taking legal action against those who are supposedly bullying them.

The oyster bar opened their Poblacion restaurant in 2018. – Rappler.com