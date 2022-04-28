COCOL time! Catch Manila Coffee Festival 2022 at this location starting April

It's back! The annual coffee festival is happening this weekend, and will feature several local roasters, coffee shops, and even workshops.

MANILA, Philippines – The annual Manila Coffee Festival is finally back! The 2022 edition will be making its much-awaited return from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1, 4 pm to 10 pm, at Fort Santiago, Intramuros, Manila.

Coffee beginners and connoisseurs are both welcome here – anyone can enjoy the festival’s wide selection of local beans and brews from around the country, different roasters, cafes, food, and live performances by emerging local acts, in partnership with Kapetolyo Records, a coffee music project of different music styles and genres. Performances start on stage at 6 pm onwards every day.

It’s the best avenue to discover new trends and support various local coffee shops, growers, farmers, and businesses. A Single Origin bar will be at the festival, as well brands like Papakape, Don Papa Rum, Kapetolyo by SGD Coffee, Kape Natividad, and the Old Manila Eco Market, where hand-crafted sustainable items and food will be available for purchase.

Coffee competitions, workshops, lectures, and talks by some of the industry’s best professionals will also be held for guests.

Tickets can be booked in advance on Manila Coffee Festival’s Facebook page or via SMS at 09563314593. Guests can also avail of tickets on-site on the day of the event.

Manila Coffee Festival held their second and last edition in March 2020, shortly before the start of the lockdown, at Manila Hotel’s Tent City. – Rappler.com