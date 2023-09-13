Pumpkin spice lovers, get cozy with these seasonal drinks, pastries

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

With the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, it's officially the season for the classic spiced drink and desserts!

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, pumpkin spice girlies! It is officially “fall szn,” because Starbucks Philippines has brought back its signature seasonal drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, starting Tuesday, September 12.

The seasonal classic is a mix of milk and espresso with pumpkin spice sauce, cinnamon, and nutmeg, capped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice topping. The drink is available hot and iced in tall, grande, and venti sizes priced at P205, P220, and P235, respectively. The coffee or cream-based blended beverage version is also available for the same prices.

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew is also back, made with Starbucks cold brew topped with vanilla sweet cream and pumpkin spice sauce, sweetened with vanilla syrup and finished with a dusting of pumpkin spice topping. The tall, grande, and venti sizes are available for P210, P225, and P240, respectively.

Still can’t get enough? Here are some more pumpkin spice-flavored local drinks and treats to satisfy your fix!

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has come out with its own version of the Pumpkin Spice Latte! The donut chain’s new coffee-based drink is a combination of espresso, milk, vanilla syrup, and pumpkin spice mix. It’s served hot and the price starts at P160 for 12 ounces.

KK also offers the Sea Salt Pumpkin Spice Latte, an iced drink with the same flavor, just with the addition of a sea salt kreme. The price starts at P160 for 12 ounces.

To match the pumpkin spice drinks, they are also offering a Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Cruller – a cruller doughnut covered in pumpkin spice blend topped with cheesecake kreme and pumpkin spice crumbs. The Ring-filled Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake is filled with cheesecake kreme and covered in pumpkin spice blend. You can get a box of six pumpkin spice doughnuts for P499.

Candid Coffee

If you want to explore other coffee options, local brand Candid Coffee released its own Pumpkin Spice Latte this month.

The drink is made of the coffee brand’s revel bar cold brew, oat milk, pumpkin whipped cream, and homemade salted caramel sauce. It is available at Candid Coffee’s branches in Makati, Greenhills, and Quezon City.

Bungalow Café

Still in a pumpkin mood? Alabang café and bakery Bungalow Café has a stunning Pumpkin Pie on the menu. It’s available for pre-order at P2,200.

Kalinaw Coffee

Filipino coffee brand KALINAW Coffee Co. offers its signature Pumpkin Spice Latte all-year round! The Pumpkin Spice Latte is available hot and cold for P115 and P150, respectively.

You can get it at any of KALINAW’s cozy branches in Quezon City, Marikina, Pasig, and Cainta. – Rappler.com