Matcha waiting for? Try Matcha White Chocolate Mousse Cake by this Valenzuela City bakery

MANILA, Philippines – For those into matcha-flavored desserts or for those still quite hesitant to get on the grassy trend, this homemade treat might be your next matcha made in dessert heaven – CODY’s new Matcha White Chocolate Cake.

MATCHA WHITE CHOCOLATE. Photo courtesy of CODY’s

Home-based bakery CODY’s Bakery expertly combines the subtle, earthy flavor of green tea with the mild sweetness from the white chocolate ganache, as to not turn away non-matcha lovers from enjoying this dessert. True enough, the authentic green tea taste in the matcha mousse does not overpower the cake at all – there’s only a hint of its unique bitterness, which is complemented by the light and creamy white chocolate base and sweet, crisp Oreo crust underneath.

THREE LAYERS. Photo courtesy of CODY’s

There is only one layer of matcha mousse used because CODY’s said that wanted to “make sure to find a perfect balance between the sweetness of white chocolate and the vegetal flavor of pure and premium matcha powder.” The easy-to-like cake is beginner-friendly for those who want to explore Japan’s distinct flavor, since it is not too strong and tempered by the white chocolate ganache layers.

The mousse does not spill over, fall over, or crumble – it’s stable and not too airy, because CODY’s uses gelatin powder to keep it sturdy. The Oreo crust adds a nice sugary crunch. It’s a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth cake that’s perfect for fans of light desserts and those crazy (or amenable) to matcha.

The Matcha White Chocolate Cake costs P980 and can be ordered via Instagram. CODY’s is located in Valenzuela City and is open from 9 am to 6 pm daily. The bakery also offers a three-layer chocolate mousse cake and tres leches cake. – Rappler.com