Mendokoro Ramenba opens 4th branch at this location

MANILA, Philippines – Makati City’s famous ramen joint Mendokoro Ramenba just opened its fourth and newest branch in Metro Manila! The ramen restaurant that almost always sees long lines of waiting, hungry customers is also now located in the biggest IKEA branch in the world along the Mall of Asia Square in Pasay City.

“Mendokoro Ramenba is finally open here at MOA Square! Come and drop by here at MOA Square to get your rich and hearty ramen fix,” the mall announced on its Facebook page on Friday, August 12, along with a sneak peek of the restaurant’s location and menu items.

Chef Hideaki Aoyama’s signature ramen menu will be available here, which includes Mendokoro and Ramen Yushoken favorites like shio, shoyu, tantanmen, ebi tonkotsu, super chashu, bonito, tokusei, karai tokusei, gyoza, and a variety of sobas, too. Mendokoro’s take-home ramen kits are also available for customers on-the-go.

Nippon Hasha, the company behind Mendokoro and Ramen Yushoken, first confirmed to Rappler in December 2021 that the branch would be opening on the ground floor of IKEA Pasay City. According to Nippon Hasha, they wanted this new branch to cater to the casual strollers visiting MOA Square and to the many employees who work in the area.

Aside from this branch, foodies can also visit get their Mendokoro fix in three other locations: Molito, Alabang; Bonifacio Global City; and Salcedo Village, Makati City.

The ramen joint also has a roving ramen food truck that pops up in various locations around the Metro. The ramen-on-wheels concept first visited the Capitol Commons Park in September 2021, and was most recently stationed in Lipa Town Center, Batangas in June this year. – Rappler.com