Metiz ranks 84th on Asia’s Best Restaurants list for 2024

Makati City's fine dining restaurant is on the coveted list for a second time!

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino pride! Makati City’s fine dining restaurant Metiz is yet again on the Asia’s Best Restaurants list for a second consecutive year, this time in 84th place.

The academy’s 51-100 list was released on Wednesday, March 13.

Metiz – helmed by Chef Stephan Duhesme – was previously in 48th place in 2023, alongside Chef Jordy Navarra’s Toyo Eatery, which ranked 42nd then. This is the second time Metiz is on Asia’s Best list.

For 2024, the 51-54 top four placements belong to Tokyo’s L’effervescence, Xin Rong Ji in Hong Kong, Jaan by Kirk Wtaestaway in Singapore, and Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh in Bangkok, respectively. 2024’s American Express One To Watch Award is given to Beijing’s Lamdre, which debuted in 94th place.

Metiz was founded in November 2019 by Chef Stephan, with the goal of serving traditional Filipino flavors and ingredients in “non-traditional forms.” Metiz is passionate about shining a well-deserved light on local vegetables, the traditional art of fermentation, and underrated Filipino ingredients in their seasonal menus.

“Our menu relies on local, seasonal plant-based biodiversity, with roots in traditional rural Filipino, more than urban diets. We experiment in old methods of preservation – buro (fermenting), tuyo (drying), kinilaw (pickling), distilling the essence of familiar flavors of things past,” Metiz said.

Metiz describes its team as a “group of dreamers and doers in a tech start-up.”

“We try not to harm the planet and help regenerate the earth and oceans by favoring produce harvested with respect for habitats,” they added.

The complete list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2024 will be announced at the Asia’s Best awards ceremony on March 26 in Seoul, South Korea.

The Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy is a gender-balanced group of 318 culinary leaders from across the globe, made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs, and culinary experts. – Rappler.com