Miko Calo of Metronome resigns as executive chef

The Butuan-born chef is parting ways with the modern French fine dining restaurant after 4 years

MANILA, Philippines – Chef Miko Calo has resigned from her position as executive chef of French fine dining restaurant Metronome, effective Thursday, April 18.

Calo, on March 18, tendered her resignation from the award-winning restaurant in Makati City, which she helped bring to fame and acclaim since its inception in August 2019.

In a press statement, Calo shared that it was a “difficult decision” to part ways with Metronome, but the chef felt the need “to explore new paths for her personal and professional well-being.” She also thanked the establishment for providing her the stage to “showcase her creative talents.”

“For the past several months, the direction regarding Metronome’s future has led to divergent opinions among its leadership team. This situation had created a climate of unease and doubt,” she said.

“I have always advocated for women in my industry to find their own space. A place where they can freely express their creativity and find fulfillment in their craft. Today, I walk the talk,” Calo added.

Calo’s culinary story

Prior to Metronome, the Butuan-born chef built her stellar career abroad as a junior sous chef at L’ATALIER de Joël Robuchon and Restaurant Joël Robuchon in Singapore, as well as in various Joël Robuchon restaurants in Paris and London.

She was first mentored by master chef Joël Robuchon at an internship in LA LA TABLE de Joël Robuchon, after being accepted at the prestigious FERRANDI Paris in Paris, France (formerly known as Ecole Grégoire-Ferrandi).

Before moving abroad, Calo took entry-level jobs at Tivoli Grill at the Mandarin Oriental Manila and Hyatt Hotel Manila.

As a young girl, Calo’s inspiration for cooking started at her grandmother’s home in Butuan, where she spent most of her time observing the daily routines of her large household – “memories of her aunts roasting home-grown cacao to be made into tsokolate or afternoons spent snacking on sea salt with her nanny while the cooks prepared the evening’s meal.”

WOMEN POWER. Chef Miko Calo with Margarita Forés, Asia’s Best Female Chef 2016 and Johanne Siy, Asia’s Best Female Chef 2023. EAT Public Relations

At the age of 13, Calo moved to Manila and lived with her aunt Susan Calo Medina, who showed young Miko the breadth of the gastronomic world and supported her future life in food.

Located in Legazpi Village, Makati City, Metronome is a modern French restaurant known for its dégustation menus and collaborations with other notable chefs, such as Margarita Forés, Johanne Siy, Metiz’s Stephan Duhesme, Toyo Eatery’s Jordy Navarra, and Mōdan’s Jorge Mendez. – Rappler.com