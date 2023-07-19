Vibe to live music, coffee at Rizal’s MUSIKAPE Festival in October

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Coffee and concerts! Rizal's coffee and music festival is returning to Antipolo City for its 2nd run.

MANILA, Philippines – After its first run last year, coffee and music festival MUSIKAPE 2023 will be back on October 1 in Antipolo, Rizal!

The festival, which is run by Antipolo-based coffee shop Kaulayaw Coffee, first announced its return and opened registration for exhibitors in May. It will be held at the Ynares Provincial Capitol Grounds in Antipolo City.

“Get ready to awaken your senses and ignite your passion for coffee, arts and music because The First and the Biggest Coffee Arts and Music Festival in Rizal is back,” the Facebook post read. It promises the “best coffee festival you’ll ever experience” that includes live music performances and interactive workshops.

On Wednesday, July 12, MUSIKAPE 2023 started sharing which OPM artists and local coffee shops would be gracing the festival. So far, MUSIKAPE 2023’s exhibitor lineup includes Kapinta Coffee, Tea and Tattoo, Ellipsis Coffee Antipolo, M.Coffee PH, and SPIN Coffee. The festival will also host a MUSIKAPE 2023 Barista Champion coffee-making competition.

LILY and Autotelic are the first two bands to be announced for MUSIKAPE 2023’s live music line-up.

Last year’s line-up included Munimuni, Gracenote, Johnoy Danao, Banda ni Kleggy, and Jose Carlito, among many other local artists.

