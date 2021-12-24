‘We make mistakes’: NINYO responds to customer’s TikTok rant

MANILA, Philippines – Fine dining homegrown restaurant NINYO Fusion Cuisine & Wine Lounge took to social media on Thursday, December 23, to respond to a customer’s TikTok rant video detailing her “bad experience” at the restaurant.

In a Facebook post, NINYO’s management said that it was at 10 pm on Thursday that they were made aware of the customer’s video on her personal TikTok account. In the video, the customer mentioned that she was “extremely disappointed” because of her high expectations of NINYO.

According to NINYO, the customer had reserved for the outdoor gazebo with petal and candle set-up. When she and her boyfriend took their seats, NINYO’s staff member asked for their order, to which the customer replied that she had already requested for their Elevations set menu in advance, which requires prior preparation.

“Upon checking, the staff member realized that the customer’s specific menu request was not noted in the reservations form. The staff member turned to the customer and apologized for their mistake, and offered other available set menus, to which they agreed and orders the Paris set menu,” NINYO wrote.

NINYO said that when their waiter was about to serve the couple’s first course, the male customer informed the staff that they would just cancel their order, and “proceeded to follow his girlfriend who had gone ahead.”

“We understand their frustration and why they chose to leave. Naturally, they were not charged for the food cooked or the romantic set-up that was prepared for them,” NINYO added.

NINYO sent a private message to the customer to apologize for what happened. They explained that the person taking the reservation did not notice her menu requests and was not able to note it down. To make up for their staff member’s mistake, NINYO offered a free dinner to the couple for the menu they wanted, and said to just let them know when they’d prefer to come back and avail of the free meal.

“But the truth is, we are imperfect people, and like everyone else, we make mistakes. Every mistake is a learning experience for us, a chance to be better than we were, an opportunity for growth. In this case we have taken action to improve our reservation system and staff training,” NINYO said.

“We are aware of the high expectations of our guests and we do our best to live up to them. Our team works hard to get it perfect every single time. Dear guests, we cannot promise you that we will give you a perfect dining experience one hundred percent of the time. But what we can promise is that we will put our whole hearts into the food we prepare and the service we give to make you happy. That is always our end goal,” the resto added.

NINYO ended their statement by humbly asking for the consideration in “giving small businesses like [theirs] a chance to fix a problem before publicly announcing it.”

“Publicly posting a complaint does not help us improve and does more harm than good – it can tear down a small business, along with the people who depend on it for survival. It has been a tough year for everyone including our industry. Let us help each other become better and spread kindness so we may all rise together,” they said.

Many patrons of NINYO came to the restaurant’s defense in the comments section, pledging their trust and support for their “favorite restaurant” and sharing their own positive experiences dining in NINYO. Others also rebuked “cancel culture,” and lauded NINYO for owning up to their mistake and offering a “sincere apology.”

Others also understood the reaction of the customer, who was simply expecting what she paid for and was probably hungry, and was sharing her personal experience at the restaurant. Others mentioned their own difficulties with NINYO’s reservation system, acknowledging that it does have “lots of room for improvement.” Another Facebook user also said that the apology shouldn’t have “gaslit” the customer and made her feel bad, just because the staff “didn’t do his/her job properly.”

NINYO Fusion Cuisine & Wine Lounge is located along Esteban Abada Street, Quezon City. The Asian fusion restaurant is known for its curated set menus, wine selection, and romantic al fresco ambience, frequented by couples celebrating anniversaries, dates, and even weddings. – Rappler.com