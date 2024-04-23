Food
Dough not miss out! These ‘crookies’ are a croissant and chocolate chip cookie in one

Steph Arnaldo

CROOKIE. Croissant meets chocolate chip cookie.

Nono's Instagram

Don't be flakey – if you like croissants and cookies, you might enjoy Nono's new chocolatey and buttery pastry

MANILA, Philippines – Have you tried Nono’s new Crookies yet? No, no? Make that a “yes, yes” soon, because the local bakeshop’s newest pastry is the sweet and flaky hybrid your croissant-loving sweet tooth may need.

Launched in April, Nono’s new Crookies feature the restaurant’s signature buttery, flaky, and huge croissant, encasing a generous serving of chocolate chip cookie dough – the filling is soft, chewy, chocolatey, and warm.

On top of the croissant is a chocolate chip cookie topping, baked and slightly melted too on top (but a tad firmer). Everything is dusted with powdered sugar on top.

It’s a filling snack, perfect for breakfast, merienda, or a heavy dessert. You’re getting the best of both baked worlds, and even with the indulgent amount of chocolatey goodness all around, it doesn’t come off as overwhelmingly sweet.

Each Crookie costs P195. There are two available variants: Chocolate Chip Crookie and Brownie Cookie.

They’re best enjoyed warm and fresh out of the oven – feel free to toast it in the oven at 180 degrees for 2-3 minutes. For storage, you can keep them in an airtight container at room temperature for 2-3 days or in a chiller for 7 days.

Nono’s Crookies are available to order in store at all branches, for takeout, and for delivery via Grab and foodpanda. – Rappler.com

Steph Arnaldo

If she’s not writing about food, she’s probably thinking about it. From advertising copywriter to freelance feature writer, Steph Arnaldo finally turned her part-time passion into a full-time career. She’s written about food, lifestyle, and wellness for Rappler since 2018.
