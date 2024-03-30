Plant-based beef rendang! NutriAsia, Green Rebel launch new meatless Asian items in PH

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Plant-based Korean BBQ slices, Thai green curry, and more 'limeatless' options! The Indonesian brand is now being distributed in the country.

MANILA, Philippines –The plant-based movement in the Philippines continues to grow, as another major food manufacturing company joins the meatless train!

NutriAsia announced that it will be the first and only local distributor of Indonesian food tech brand Green Rebel, which specializes in Asian-inspired, ready-to-eat, shelf-stable, and frozen plant-based products since 2020.

SHELF-STABLE LINE. Green Rebel’s ready-to-eat, plant-based, Asian-inspired products are now accessible to the general Philippine public. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

“Dare to be limeatless,” is the new partnership’s tagline, offering many plant-based possibilities for vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians looking to add more protein in their daily diet.

Green Rebel’s plant-based shelf-stable products (they’re found at the canned goods aisle and can be stored in your pantry) include the flavorful Indonesian Rendang Curry, Blackpepper Steak Bites, Korean-style BBQ Slices, and Thai Green Curry, which will be available in select Robinsons, Landmark, and The Marketplace branches.

Green Rebel’s frozen products – Steak, Beefless Bites, Crispy Fried Chick’n, and Rybs – will be available soon through NutriAsia’s online channels.

What’s in it?

No MSG, 50% less saturated fat, 30% less calories, no cholesterol, high protein, and high fiber – Green Rebel prioritizes healthy and sustainable dining through its whole-cut plant-based meats.

Primarily a food technology company, Green Rebel’s expertise lies in food processing using its proprietary Rebel Emulsion Technology, which recreates the essential mouthfeel and texture of meat with a unique emulsion of coconut oil, water, and natural vegan seasoning. The result is a fibrous texture, with the chewy and “juicy” quality of meat – sans the meat.

GREEN REBEL FOUNDERS. During the March 20 launch, Max Mandias and Helga Angelina Tjahjadi showcase Green Rebel’s versatility by demonstrating how to prepare the products at home. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Green Rebel’s products are specifically made to absorb marinades and flavors, so they can blend nicely with any kind of sauce, which is a crucial element of Asian and Filipino cooking (the saucier, the better). They are also optimized to be used in many Asian cooking methods – stir-fry, sate, soups, hotpot, steam, wok-fry, grill, and more.

Green Rebel’s “beef” products are made from non-GMO soy and shitake mushrooms, while the “chicken” is made from non-GMO soy, king oyster, and champignon mushrooms. Green Rebel’s cheddar and truffle dairy-free cheeses that melt (they taste good too) are made from potato.

Green Rebel sources the mushrooms as local as possible from over 1,000 farmers in Asia.

A satisfying substitute

Texture-wise and taste-wise, Green Rebel’s versatile products are a worthy and promising addition to the country’s burgeoning plant-based market. The authentic Padang-Style Rendang Curry is packed with Indonesian spices, herbs, and flavors (plus a nice subtle heat), making it a deliciously saucy accompaniment to steamed white rice. The beef chunks are fibrous, stringy, and substantially chewy.

‘BEEF’ RENDANG QUESADILLA. You can get creative with Green Rebel’s products – here, the Beef Rendang Curry is used as a filling for quesadilla. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The Korean-style BBQ Slices taste similar to bulgogi, which you can also upgrade at home with additional marinades, sauces, and garnishes like spring onions and sesame seeds, served with a side of kimchi or pickled vegetables.

BULGOGI-STYLE. Green Rebel’s Korean-style BBQ slices can be used for rice bowls. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

You can eat it as is – all you have to do is warm it up in a pan or the microwave – or add your choice of extra vegetables and protein. The cuts are also easy enough to turn into smaller pieces if needed.

‘CHICKEN’ SATE. Green Rebel’s chick’un chunks are used to make a hearty chicken sate dish with homemade peanut butter made from cashew and oil. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Green Rebel is also known for its culinary expertise, having lent its plant-based prowess to major chains in Indonesia like Ikea, Starbucks, Domino’s, and AirAsia. The company is also present in Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

No ‘limeat’ for the future

Aside from catering to consumers, NutriAsia is set on bringing Green Rebel B2B to restaurants, food businesses, and hotels. As of March 2024, Bonifacio Global City’s Aparment 1B is serving new plant-based dishes using Green Rebel’s products.

The company also said that Filipino Green Rebel recipes are in the pipeline.

Green Rebel’s products will soon be available on NutriAsia’s Lazada and Shopee stores as well. – Rappler.com