Pancit Malabon, canton, bihon among Best Stir-Fries in the World, according to Taste Atlas

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, pancit! Pancit lovers, great news – a handful of Filipino pancit favorites have made it to Taste Atlas’ list of Best Stir-Fries in the World for 2023!

A list published on Friday, September 15, showed that pancit Malabon ranked 22nd place with 4.2 stars, beating China’s chow mein, lo mein, and Singapore’s beef kway teow. Pancit bihon came in 34th spot with 4 stars, pancit as a collective came in 32nd, and pancit canton came in 36th spot with 3.9 stars.

Above pancit Malabon are other noodle dishes like Japan’s yakisoba and yakiudon; China’s kung pao chicken, salt-and-pepper squid; Singapore’s chili crab; Korea’s dak galbi; and Thailand’s pad thai.

According to the global food database, pancit malabon as a traditional Filipino stir-fried noodle dish is prepared with thick rice noodles “doused in a flavorful shrimp-infused sauce,” and usually incorporates seafood ingredients like shrimps, squids, or mussels. It is typically topped with hard-boiled eggs, pork cracklings, sliced cabbage, and fish flakes.

“As the name suggests, it stems from the coastal region of Malabon, famous for its abundance of fresh seafood ingredients. Like other pancit varieties, this local favorite is also traditionally served on special occasions,” it wrote, citing Nanay’s Pancit Malabon, Mama Belen’s Kitchenette, Norma’s Pansit Luglog, and Dolora’s Hauz for top-rated places to get it.

Pancit canton is a Filipino dish of Chinese origin that combines yellow wheat noodles and a variety of meat, seafood, and vegetables in a mixture of soy sauce and oyster sauce.

“Since long and thick noodles symbolize long and prosperous life, this versatile and colorful dish is usually served on special occasions such as various celebrations and birthday parties,” Taste Atlas said, citing The Aristocrat, New Toho Food Center, Orchid’s Drive Inn, and Ado’s Panciteria.

As a collective, pancit is described as a staple Filipino dish found at numerous feasts and celebrations, consisting of stir-fried noodles with meat and vegetables such as chicken, pork, shrimp, celery, carrots, onions, garlic, and cabbage.

“The dish has Chinese origins, and the name of the dish is derived from the Hokkien phrase pian i sit, meaning ‘something convenient, cooked fast,'” it wrote, listing down varieties like pancit sotanghon, lomi, palabok, and cabagan, which makes use of different types of noodles.

Lastly, pancit bihon is a famous Filipino stir-fry dish also served at special occasions, “consisting of rice noodles combined with sliced pork or chicken and various vegetables.” The dish is mixed with soy sauce, and calamansi juice is squeezed on top. Three Sisters, Aling Banang’s, Max’s, Luyong Restaurant, and Isaw Haus were mentioned.

In September 2022, Taste Atlas named local faves pancit, pancit canton, pancit bihon, pancit palabok, and pancit lomi among the top 50 noodle dishes in the world.

Taste Atlas is an online gastronomic database that promotes the local culinary culture of countries all over the world. The website contains over 10,000 specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local ingredients for anyone to check out before an international trip. – Rappler.com