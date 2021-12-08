It’s berry good! Try strawberry cheesecake ice cream by Papa Diddi’s

Get the tang of cheesecake-flavored ice cream and the sweetness of fresh strawberry purée in one pint

Combine three of your favorite things – strawberries, cheesecake, and ice cream – into one dessert, and you’ve got artisanal ice cream shop Papa Diddi’s newest flavor for the holidays: the Strawberry Cheesecake Pint!

Fans of both strawberry cheesecake and Papa Diddi’s creamy carabao’s milk ice cream won’t be disappointed – it’s a berry good combination of tart, classic cheesecake and the milkiness of ice cream.

In a pint you get tangy-sweet, cheesecake-flavored ice cream, which almost tastes like the real thing; bits of graham crust for slight texture; and a refreshingly fruity strawberry purée drizzled on top to form an adorable Christmas star. It costs P350 for a pint.

Papa Diddi’s also offers a new holiday flavor, the comforting Christmas Cocoa, made from rich, local dark chocolate ice cream, local rum, and swirls of hard chocolate shell, topped with chewy, sweet marshmallows. It also costs P350.

The two limited edition flavors are available for the whole month of December. You can get them for takeout from Papa Diddi’s stores in Maginhawa, Eastwood, Poblacion, SM North EDSA, and Loyola Heights. They’re also available via delivery – just check out Papa Diddi’s website and place your orders from 10 am to 9 pm daily. – Rappler.com