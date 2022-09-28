Philippine Coffee Fiesta is brewing in time for International Coffee Day

MANILA, Philippines – Something’s brewing in the city for International Coffee Day! The Philippine Coffee Fiesta – the flagship event of the Philippine Coffee Guild – is happening from September 9 to October 2 at Unimart Capitol Commons in Pasig City.

The fiesta will be held right in time for International Coffee Day on October 1.

As part of the festivities, there will be a Coffee Fiesta Market, where guests can shop for and learn about coffee, with exhibitors such as local roasters Yardstick Coffee, Gourmet Farms, El Kapitan Coffee, Aeli Brews, and Escolta Coffee Company, as well as agencies and institutions such as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), DTI-Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), De La Salle University, and La Salle Food and Water Institute.

There will also be a coffee science brewing bar – an all-day brew bar presented by baristas from local shops such as Crema & Cream Coffee Roasters, Bodega Coffee Roasters, TIMEMORE, Savoroso Inc, Bade Café, and Alon ng Kape. At every bar takeover, there will be a conversation centered on coffee science, from types of coffee, to differences in grind sizes, filters, and pouring styles.

A live art painting demo by coffee artist organization Sining Kape at Kultura will be held on September 30, at 1:30 pm.

The Philippine Coffee Guild’s signature event, Kape’t Kwentuhan, will be held starting on October 1, 10:30 am, where guests can listen to panel discussions by coffee producers, stakeholders, and representatives from women and youth in coffee.

Of course, it isn’t a coffee fiesta without a coffee tasting – in this case, highlighting the fine robusta winners of the 2022 Philippine Coffee Quality Competition. The tasting will happen on October 1, at 2:30 pm.

Rounding out the line-up of events is the Guild Throwdown: Manila, another signature event of the Philippine Coffee Guild. After two rounds in Davao City earlier in the year, the Guild Throwdown is headed to Manila, with a latte art competition and a brewdown. This is happening on October 2, at 10:30 am.

Admission to the Philippine Coffee Fiesta is free, with guests signing up for a digital ticket on the event’s website. – Rappler.com