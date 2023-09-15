Attenzione! 2 PH pizzerias rank in 2023 list of 100 best pizzas in the world

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PINOY PRIDE! Two Filipino pizzerias were included in 50 Top Pizza's 2023 list of best pizzas in the world

One of these pizzerias also managed to bring home the Pizza of the Year 2023 title!

MANILA, Philippines – Crosta Pizzeria and a mano made it to 50 Top Pizza’s 2023 list of the 100 best pizzerias in the world. The rankings were announced by the Italy-based pizza guidebook on Wednesday, September 13 (September 14 in Manila).

Co-founded in 2017 by Ingga Cabangon Chua and Thomas Woudwyk, Crosta Pizzeria bagged 54th place out of 100 pizza establishments across the globe.

“We couldn’t be more proud to raise the Philippine flag amongst talents from North and South America, Europe, Africa, and, of course, Asia-Pacific,” the pizzeria wrote in an Instagram post.

Along with this impressive feat, the Poblacion pizzeria – which now has branches in Pasay, San Juan, and Muntinlupa – also managed to bring home the title of Pizza of the Year 2023 with its Cherry Culatello pizza.

Meanwhile, Amado Fores’ a mano was named the 96th best pizzeria in the world. The news comes just as the Italian restaurant celebrated the 4th anniversary of its Rockwell branch and the 1st anniversary of its Bonifacio Global City branch.

“Double celebration in Naples!” a mano wrote in an Instagram post. “Join us in raising a double toast to fresh and faithful Italian! Thank you for being a part of our incredible journey!”

10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria in Naples, Italy, took home the top prize for two different categories, coming in first place in the 50 Top Pizza World 2023 list and in the 50 Top Pizza Italy 2023 list.

In May, Crosta Pizzeria and a mano, along with Wild Flour Italian, booked spots in 10th, 15th, and 35th place, respectively, for 50 Top Pizza’s list of the best pizzerias in the Asia-Pacific for 2023.

These three Metro Manila establishments were also part of the 2022 edition of the same list, with Crosta Pizzeria in 32nd place, Wild Flour Italian in 38th place, and a mano in 48th place. – Rappler.com