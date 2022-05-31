Nostalgic dessert alert! Max’s offers new Rainbow Gem Cake

MANILA, Philippines – If childhood memories could be reimagined into dessert, they might be in the form of Max’s Corner Bakery’s newest 5″ Mini Rainbow Gem Cake, featuring the pastel-colored, iconic Filipino snack of our ’80s and ’90s childhoods – Iced Gem Biscuits.

Photo courtesy of Max’s Corner Bakery

The bakeshop arm of Max’s Restaurant was very inspired by the cute, crunchy candy, so they used its distinct hues for the design of the colorful and pretty cake. It is made of an Iced Gem Biscuit crust with layers of soft, moist, yet dense vanilla chiffon cake and rich buttercream icing that’s not overly sweet. The icing is also used to frost the whole cake. The pastel-colored sprinkles, multi-colored cake layers, and Iced Gem Biscuit toppings will really take you on a nostalgic ride!

Photo courtesy of Max’s Corner Bakery

The special cake is available for P499 for dine-in, take-out, and delivery via Max’s website or 888-79000. – Rappler.com