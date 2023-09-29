Get it while it’s hot! Only 200 bowls of Ramen Nagi’s collab with Japan’s Ramen No. 11 will be sold

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Be one of the first to try Chef Kimura's authentic Jiro-style ramen on September 29 and 30, where only 200 bowls will be served per day!

MANILA, Philippines – There’s no time to waste, because Ramen Nagi’s new limited edition collab with Ramen No. 11 will be running out fast from Friday, September 29 to Saturday, September 30!

In celebration of Ramen Nagi’s 10th anniversary, the ramen chain is collaborating with rising Japanese name Ramen No. 11 to bring authentic Jiro-style ramen to the Philippines. Ramen Nagi has flown in Ramen No. 11’s own Chef Kimura to serve 200 bowls of his signature ramen per day for only two days, from 11 am to 9 pm at Ramen Nagi’s One Bonifacio High Street branch.

“The iconic red bowl brings in Japan’s Ramen No. 11 for a gastronomic collaboration featuring a meticulously crafted broth that promises a harmonious interplay of flavors and textures,” Ramen Nagi said.

Ramen No. 11 has established a strong following in Tokyo, thanks to its unique ramen creations as well as its take on the trending Jiro-style ramen. The dish’s trademark is its generous portion size, which typically involves a mountain of toppings like bean sprouts and pork.

Ramen No. 11’s Jiro-style ramen is made of a mild and rich soup pork base that has been slowly cooked for ten hours, along with wheat noodles and buta (roasted pork). The bowl is also topped with cabbage, bean sprouts, quail egg, garlic, and a “naruto” topping.

This marks the second time Ramen Nagi has introduced a “rare” collaboration this year. The ramen chain also enlisted Chef Satoshi Ikuta’s expertise back in January for a two-day run of the limited-edition Niboshi King, where only 300 bowls were available per day. – Rappler.com