Mango Eat-All-You-Can! For P200, you can enjoy unlimited Guimaras mangoes

How many mangoes can you eat in one sitting? Enjoy your favorite fruit and support local farmers at the same time during Rural Rising's one-day event!

MANILA, Philippines – How many Philippine mangoes do you think you can finish in one sitting?

Well, you can finally find out the answer, thanks to social enterprise Rural Rising (RuRi)’s upcoming initiative called Mango Eat-All-You-Can, featuring the world-famous Guimaras mangoes handpicked by local farmers!

After the success of RuRi’s Box-All-You-Can weekend community market in U.P. Town Center and Glorietta, RuRi now wants to take advantage of the influx of Guimaras mangoes as the rainy season nears. For just P200, customers can eat as many mangoes as they can on-site at Market! Market! in Taguig City on Saturday, June 11. You can already pick and reserve your time slot in advance via RuRi’s website.

This new initiative is part of RuRi’s continuous efforts in supporting and empowering the agricultural sector, since during the rainy season, “the farmers will have less to sell” therefore “there will be less income,” RuRi founders Ace and Andie Estrada wrote on Facebook.

“Last hurrah nila ito for a good price, this is it,” they added.

RuRi reiterated that the mangoes cannot be taken home in a box, nor can it be delivered to you, so make sure to get your sweet tooths, tummies, and sugar levels ready!

Just like the BAYC event, RuRi will also offer a game for mall front liners and service workers. They will also be able to participate in the same activity, as long as other community members pledge the same amount.

“We shall continue doing this as long as we have support and interest from the group for BAYC,” they said.

During the BAYC event, customers could fill up a 14″ x 14″ box with as many locally-produced fruits and vegetables they could, grown from various provinces around the country, for just P699. RuRi will be going around other select Ayala Malls soon – just stay posted on their Facebook page. – Rappler.com