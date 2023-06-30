Pinya better believe it! Get 7 kilos of pineapples for P249 from Isabela farmers

Distressed farmers from the towns of San Guillermo and Echague need urgent help to save tons of unsold pineapples from rotting

MANILA, Philippines – Rural Rising, a social enterprise dedicated to supporting our local farmers, is holding an urgent rescue buy to save tons of unsold pineapples from rotting.

On Friday, June 30, the non-profit shared that they are selling pineapples sourced from the distressed farmers of San Guillermo and Echague, Isabela.

The pineapples sell at P249 for seven kilos, and will be dispatched on Sunday, July 2. As of writing, there are over 170 orders left in stock. You can order via website.

Orders can be picked up at RuRi’s pick-up points in these areas:

G/F Tower 1, Avida Towers Centera, Mandaluyong City

22 Congressional Avenue, Project 8, Quezon City

Old Transport Terminal Bldg., Alabang Town Center, Muntinlupa City

“The only thing our poor farmers in Echague can do is to feed their pineapples to the horses, and even then these lucky animals can only eat so much,” RuRi wrote in a Facebook post. They added that they are helping a farmer and retired teacher in San Guillermo through this rescue buy.

“We’re going back to San Guillermo upon the pleadings of a retired school teacher-turned-farmer. All her life savings in these PINEAPPLES, and a lot of it has been lost,” they wrote.

“The rest are uneaten, unseen, un-saveable rotting in the field. No buyers, no prices, no hope. If RuRi does not come to Isabela tomorrow, all is lost. They added that they were taking three tons of pineapples from the farms in Isabela, and that they were at a huge risk of spoiling if not bought immediately,” RuRi added.

Rural Rising has previously held other rescue buys for local produce from various parts of the Philippines, like lemons and lettuce from Benguet, and pumpkins from Nueva Ecija. They also recently sold tons of strawberries from Benguet. To further support RuRi and our local farmers, you can donate to the organization through GCash at 09175017787. – Rappler.com