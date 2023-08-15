Don’t be corny! Get 5 kilos of sweet corn for P250 from Pangasinan farmers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Shucks! Take advantage of this corn-tastic deal and support the farmers of Barangay Carusucan, Asingan, Pangasinan.

MANILA, Philippines – Rural Rising (RuRi), a social enterprise dedicated to supporting local farmers, is holding a sweet corn snap buy, sourced from the farmers of Barangay Carusucan, Asingan, Pangasinan.

On Saturday, August 12, the organization shared in a Facebook post that they are selling sweet corn at P250 for five kilos.

“We committed to take 1.4 tons of it, which is the maximum capacity of our small truck,” RuRi wrote. They shared a video of Rosie Duquiza, a farmer who explained in Ilocano how much the sale of their crops would mean to her.

“She is earnestly praying for us to buy her harvest,” RuRi wrote. “[So] that she finds a good price to recover her capital so she can buy new seeds.”

As of writing, there are still over 170 orders still in stock. Orders can be made via RuRi’s website. They are available for pick-up at these locations:

RURI CENTRAL – G/F Tower 1, Avida Towers Centera, EDSA cor. Reliance Street, Mandaluyong

RURI NORTH – 22 Congressional Avenue, Project 8, Quezon City

RURI SOUTH – Old Transport Terminal Bldg., Alabang Town Center, Theater Dr., Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa

The dispatch date of this batch has yet to be announced.

Rural Rising has continuously supported other farming communities in the Philippines through rescue buy campaigns of locally-grown produce. A few of these campaigns have helped sell pineapples from Isabela, pumpkins from Nueva Ecija, and strawberries from Benguet, among many others. – Rappler.com