Shortage no ‘mo! Shakey’s mojos are back in stores 

The world is healing, because your fave potato snack is being served again nationwide!

MANILA, Philippines – The world is healing – finally, there’s mo’ mojos for all! Shakey’s Philippines has announced the return of mojos in all stores nationwide, effective starting Thursday, February 2.

In a Wednesday, February 1 post, Shakey’s thanked patrons for their patience as they “built up more supply of [their] favorite mojos” over the past months.

“We know you missed our Mojos. We can’t wait to serve them to you,” the pizza chain said.

Shakey’s was “thrilled to announce” that the famous spiced potato snack will be served once again as a bucket, basket, or as a side dish, along with its caesar and ranch dips.

On January 2, Shakey’s clarified that the months-long, nationwide mojos shortage in late 2022 was due to “global supply constraints.” As a substitute, Shakey’s served mojo-flavored fries instead.

The potato shortage also affected fellow fast food chain McDonald’s Philippines, who stopped serving medium, large, and BFF fries in April because of a limited fry supply due to the “global freight crisis.” In October, the fries’ bigger sizes returned to the menu. – Rappler.com