Strawberry Dreams forever: Starbucks has new Strawberry Cream Frappuccino, Strawberry Matcha Latte

These limited edition drinks are for berry big fans of strawberries and matcha!

MANILA, Philippines – If you love anything and everything strawberry, you’ll want to amp up your Starbucks coffee experience this summer season with the coffee chain’s new Strawberry Dream Cream Frappuccino and Strawberry Dream Pure Matcha Latte, available starting Tuesday, March 22 until April 18, 2022.

Starbucks’ new Instagrammable Strawberry Dream Cream Frappuccino is a a sweet and fruity strawberry-flavored blended beverage, made with a layer of Vanilla Cream Frappuccino, a cloud of Strawberry Dream, and finished off with pastel-colored sprinkles on top. The drink costs P185, P200, and P215 for tall, grande, and venti sizes, respectively.

The ombré-looking Strawberry Dream Pure Matcha Latte is an earthy treat for matcha lovers – the new drink is made of high-quality, pure matcha and has a sweet, creamy layer of strawberry foam on top. Its prices are P180 (Tall), P195 (Grande), and P210 (Venti), and can be ordered either iced or hot.

The new drinks, which are still part of Starbucks’ Spring Season collection, are available in Starbucks stores nationwide for a limited time for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, and delivery via GrabFood and foodpanda.

In February, Starbucks brought back the crowd-favorite Salted Caramel Frappuccino and Salted Caramel Cloud Macchiato for a limited time only. – Steph Arnaldo and Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.