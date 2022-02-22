Salty-sweet! Starbucks brings back Salted Caramel Frappuccino, Cloud Macchiato

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re a fan of salty-sweet salted caramel, you’re in luck, because Starbucks is, too! The coffee chain is bringing back the crowd-favorite Salted Caramel Frappuccino and Salted Caramel Cloud Macchiato for a limited time only, while also introducing a new cloud macchiato to the menu.

The Salted Caramel Frappuccino is Starbucks’ signature Frappuccino roast coffee, blended with milk and salted caramel syrup and then topped with whipped cream and more syrup. It costs P185, P200, and P215 for tall, grande, and venti sizes, respectively.

The returning Salted Caramel Cloud Macchiato – which can be ordered hot or iced – is milk steamed with “cloud powder,” layered with espresso, salted caramel syrup, and then topped with caramel drizzle. It costs P180, P195, and P210 for tall, grande, and venti, respectively. The new Cocoa Cloud Macchiato variant costs the same.

CHERRY BLOSSOM CREPE CAKE. Photo courtesy of Starbucks PH

As for pastries, you can expect new sweet arrivals this month as well, like Napoleones (P105), Cherry Blossom Crepe Cake (P205), Mango Passion Cheesecake (P265), and Sakura Donut (P60), and savory plant-based treats like the meatless Jamaican Patty (P115) and meatless Shawarma with Falafel (P175).

Starbucks’ new Spring 2022 drinks and pastries are available in all Starbucks stores nationwide starting Tuesday, February 22. They’re also available for delivery via GrabFood and foodpanda. – Rappler.com