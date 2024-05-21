Lola Nena’s new Ube Cheese Donuts are for the halaya lovers out there

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

What was just an April Fools' Day joke is now a new item on the menu – and it's only available until the end of June!

MANILA, Philippines – Lola Nena’s, home of the famous Triple Cheese Donuts, has come out with a new variant that originated from an April Fools’ Day joke: the new Ube Cheese Donuts!

Launched in May (and a few years after the pandemic’s ube cheese craze), Lola Nena’s limited edition Ube Cheese Donuts are only available until the end of June, the brand told Rappler, with only a select number of boxes served per branch every day. (They get sold out pretty fast.)

You’re getting Lola Nena’s signature old-fashioned Filipino donuts – soft, fluffy, and sugary on the outside – stuffed with premium, real ube halaya alongside a complementary thinner layer of Lola Nena’s in-house cheese. The dough itself is ube-infused as well; you’ll notice its purplish hue.

The ube flavor is more pronounced in this variant than the cheese (the amount of ube halaya inside is quite generous), so if you love sweet ube pastries, donut hesitate to try this out.

Here’s a tip: Let Lola Nena’s know if you want no sugar, light sugar, or full sugar on your donuts!

The donuts are best eaten freshly baked, reheated in the toaster oven, or after a few seconds in the microwave.

“We decided to release this because of our April Fools’ post. We have been hearing people wanting this flavor but when we posted the April Fools’ joke, we got thousands of people inquiring that day,” Steffi Santana, COO of Lola Nena’s, told Rappler.

“This reminded us of how the triple cheese donuts were born (our customers asked for more cheese!) so we didn’t stop doing R&D for weeks until we got the Ube Cheese Recipe correct.”

A box of 8 costs P336. They’re available in all Lola Nena’s branches in Metro Manila as well as in Tarlac, Bulacan, Laguna, Pampanga, Cavite, and Rizal. You can order online or via Viber at 0915 795 2777. – Rappler.com