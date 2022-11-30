That’s my jam! Get ube crinkles, ube cake made with Good Shepherd’s ube jam

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re a certified ube lover, then this limited edition sweet collab might just be your jam! Baguio City’s Everything Nice Cake Shop is selling special Ube Crinkles and Ube Cake made with Good Shepherd Baguio’s well-loved ube jam, and they’re pretty yam-my!

UBE JAM CRINKLES.

Everything Nice partnered with Baguio’s iconic pasalubong hub for two new desserts to commemorate the Good Shepherd Convent’s 70th anniversary in November. The purple yam really stars in the Ube Crinkles, which is a dream for fans of both ube and the cookie. Super soft and fudgey crinkles are filled with creamy ube halaya and dusted with powdered sugar. It costs P400 for 24 pieces and P220 for 10 pieces.

UBE CAKE.

The Ube Cake combines ube chiffon cake, a light ube cream, and Good Shepherd’s ube halaya in one simple, soft, and moist dessert. It costs P280 for solo size and P1,200 for sharing.

A portion of the collaboration’s profits will be donated to the Children with Cancer organization in Baguio, as well as to the 106 scholars of Good Shepherd. Good Shepherd’s Mountain Maid Training Center is known nationwide for its freshly-made, bottled ube jam and strawberry jam, and other sweet delicacies like alfajor, angel cookies, peanut brittle, snowballs, lingua, and more.

Customers in Baguio City can visit Everything Nice’s branch in Baguio-AyalaLand Technohub or call 09166954294 for orders of the Ube Crinkles and Ube Cake. Metro Manila customers can place their two-day advance orders via online link and have them delivered or picked up from Everything Nice’s commissary in United Hills Village, Parañaque City. Everything Nice also has a physical shop in South Supermarket, Alabang. – Rappler.com